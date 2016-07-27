PRAGUE, July 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== EPH: EU Commission clears EPH's acquisition of Slovenske Elektrarne stake from Enel Story: CME: Broadcaster CME Co-CEO Christoph Mainusch says expects revenue in Czech market for full year to grow faster than 1 percent seen in H1, Story: Related stories: CME: Central European Media Enterprises said its Q2 OIBDA increased 12 percent at constant rates to $53.6 million. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungary sold three-month bills at lower yields at an auction on Tuesday after its central bank said it would squeeze out cash stored by commercial banks in its vaults, in the hope that more money will be lent out or channelled into government debt. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.022 27.023 0 -0.09 vs Dollar 24.581 24.575 -0.02 1.13 Czech Equities 889.42 889.42 -0.34 -7 U.S. Equities 18,473.75 18,493.06 -0.1 6.02 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =====================PRESS DIGEST============================ TURKEY: The management of Naksan Holding, a Turkish company building the Adularya power plant, was arrested aftermath of the coup attempt in Turkey. This raises concern about the project supplied by Czech engineering firm Vitkovice and funded by the Czech Export Bank with a 12 billion Czech crown ($488.18 million)loan Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 BABIS ON REFUGEES: Finance minister and head of the ANO party Andrej Babis called for a halt to accepting any refugees. Pravo, page 1 NUCLEAR FUEL: CEZ is preparing a tender for nuclear fuel supplies after 2020. Mlada fronta Dnes, page 8 OKD: The administrator of OKD, the insolvent mining unit of New World Resources, denied two claims totalling around 10 billion crowns from Ad Hoc Group (AHG), represented by Citibank. AHG is the majority owner of NWR. The administrator said AHG did not show that the claim ever came into existence. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.5810 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)