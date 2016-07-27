PRAGUE, July 27 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
EPH: EU Commission clears EPH's acquisition of Slovenske
Elektrarne stake from Enel
Story:
CME: Broadcaster CME Co-CEO Christoph Mainusch says expects
revenue in Czech market for full year to grow faster than 1
percent seen in H1,
Story: Related stories:
CME: Central European Media Enterprises
said its Q2 OIBDA increased 12 percent at constant rates to
$53.6 million.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Hungary sold three-month bills at lower yields
at an auction on Tuesday after its central bank said it would
squeeze out cash stored by commercial banks in its vaults, in
the hope that more money will be lent out or channelled into
government debt.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT
------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.022 27.023 0 -0.09
vs Dollar 24.581 24.575 -0.02 1.13
Czech Equities 889.42 889.42 -0.34 -7
U.S. Equities 18,473.75 18,493.06 -0.1 6.02
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=====================PRESS DIGEST============================
TURKEY: The management of Naksan Holding, a Turkish company
building the Adularya power plant, was arrested aftermath of the
coup attempt in Turkey. This raises concern about the project
supplied by Czech engineering firm Vitkovice and funded by the
Czech Export Bank with a 12 billion Czech crown ($488.18
million)loan
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
BABIS ON REFUGEES: Finance minister and head of the ANO
party Andrej Babis called for a halt to accepting any refugees.
Pravo, page 1
NUCLEAR FUEL: CEZ is preparing a tender for
nuclear fuel supplies after 2020.
Mlada fronta Dnes, page 8
OKD: The administrator of OKD, the insolvent mining unit of
New World Resources, denied two claims totalling around
10 billion crowns from Ad Hoc Group (AHG), represented by
Citibank. AHG is the majority owner of NWR.
The administrator said AHG did not show that the claim ever
came into existence.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 24.5810 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)