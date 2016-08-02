PRAGUE, Aug 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== KOFOLA: Soft drinks maker Kofolo CeskoSlovenkso said its first half EBITDA dropped, mainly due to a decreased performance in Poland and higher costs for building infrastructure in the Adriatic region. Story: Related stories: BUDGET: he Czech central state budget showed a 75.63 billion crown ($3.12 billion) surplus at the end of July due to higher tax collection and lower government investments, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday. The result was a treble of the 25.70 bullion crown surplus recorded a year ago Story: Related stories: CEE PMI: Factory activity in the Czech Republic unexpectedly shrank in July for the first time since April 2013 and barely grew in Poland, surveys showed on Monday, suggesting a decline in output ahead. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint eased in a slow market on Monday, while the Polish zloty and the Czech crown shrugged off July manufacturing data that came in below market expectations. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.021 27.053 0.12 -0.09 vs Dollar 24.174 24.537 1.48 2.76 Czech Equities 880.08 880.08 -0.19 -7.97 U.S. Equities 18,404.51 18,432.24 -0.15 5.62 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =====================PRESS DIGEST============================ CEZ: Finance Minister Andrej Babis, whose ministry manages the states majority stake in utility CEZ, said it was not enough for the company to do an internal investigation into faulty controls of welding joints at nuclear power plants but that an external investigation was needed. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.1940 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)