PRAGUE, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

OBITUARY: Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, whose seven gold medals made her the country's most decorated Olympic athlete, has died aged 74 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the head of the Czech Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.

CENBANK'S NIDETZKY: The Czech economy is growing well and a pickup in inflation above target should allow the central bank to scrap its exchange rate floor in the middle of next year, a new central bank board member said on Tuesday.

WAGES: A jump in wages would benefit the Czech economy and help prepare the country for eventual adoption of the euro, new central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky said on Tuesday.

O2: O2 Czech Republic said a court definitely dismissed legal action by Ceske Radiokomunikace.

CEE MARKETS: The zloty hit a 4-week low against the euro on Tuesday as Polish output data failed to quell speculation of a central bank rate cut.

GAS: The energy regulator plans to begin publishing indicative natural gas prices for customers on a quarterly basis. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

CARS: Czechoslovak Group will re-launch production of Avia trucks, aiming for hundreds of vehicles a year. Production could eventually rise to around 1,000 units annually. Pravo, page 15