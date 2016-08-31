PRAGUE, Aug 31 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================NEWS==================================
OBITUARY: Czech gymnast Vera Caslavska, whose seven gold
medals made her the country's most decorated Olympic athlete,
has died aged 74 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the
head of the Czech Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.
Story: Related stories:
CENBANK'S NIDETZKY: The Czech economy is growing well and a
pickup in inflation above target should allow the central bank
to scrap its exchange rate floor in the middle of next year, a
new central bank board member said on Tuesday.
Story: Related stories:
WAGES: A jump in wages would benefit the Czech economy and
help prepare the country for eventual adoption of the euro, new
central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky said on Tuesday.
Story: Related stories:
O2: O2 Czech Republic said a court definitely
dismissed legal action by Ceske Radiokomunikace.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: The zloty hit a 4-week low against the euro on
Tuesday as Polish output data failed to quell speculation of a
central bank rate cut.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.012 26.997 -0.06 -0.05
vs Dollar 24.262 24.215 -0.19 2.41
Czech Equities 858.83 858.83 0.69 -10.2
U.S. Equities 18,454.3 18,502.99 -0.26 5.91
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
=============================PRESS DIGEST=======================
GAS: The energy regulator plans to begin publishing
indicative natural gas prices for customers on a quarterly
basis.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
CARS: Czechoslovak Group will re-launch production of Avia
trucks, aiming for hundreds of vehicles a year. Production could
eventually rise to around 1,000 units annually.
Pravo, page 15
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
their accuracy.)
($1 = 24.1160 Czech crowns)
