==========================NEWS==================================
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry plans to issue at least 50
billion crowns ($2 billion) worth of bonds with maturity above 5
years by the end of the year, the ministry said after reporting
a record budget surplus for the first eight months.
SECURITY: Russian intelligence services are conducting "an
information war" in the Czech Republic, building a network of
puppet groups and propaganda agents that could be used to
destabilise the country, the BIS counterintelligence service
warned on Thursday.
TEMELIN: CEZ said the restart of nuclear plant
Temelin Unit 2 will be delayed by several days.
BUDGET: The surplus on the Czech central state budget at the
end of August was four times as big as it was a year ago,
opening the chance that the country could post its best fiscal
performance in two decades.
PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment improved in
August due to increases in output and new orders but the rise
lagged forecasts, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
showed on Thursday.
CEE FX POLL: Receding political risks are seen boosting the
Polish zloty, and the Czech crown will be helped by the likely
removal of the central bank's cap in the next 12 months, a
Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists and analysts
showed.
CEE MARKETS: Poland led a fall of Central European assets on
Thursday as risk aversion ahead of key U.S. payroll figures
overshadowed a pick-up in Polish and Czech manufacturing indices
(PMIs).
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.009 27.053 0.16 -0.04
vs Dollar 24.124 24.537 1.68 2.96
Czech Equities 866.37 866.37 0.84 -9.41
U.S. Equities 18,419.3 18,400.88 0.1 5.71
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
CEZ: Utility CEZ will supply Czech Railways with
electricity for 2.1 billion crowns ($87.12 million)in 2017-18.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
CARS: Czech car production rose 1.1 percent in the
January-July period to 756,407 vehicles.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen,
will start production of its new SUV brand Kodiaq, which it
unveiled at the Berlin car show on Thursday, in October.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
TTIP: The Czech Republic is against any attempt to stop
talks over the TTIP trade deal with the United States, Industry
Minister Jan Mladek said.
E15, page 2
($1 = 24.1040 Czech crowns)
