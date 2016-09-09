PRAGUE, Sept 9 Here are news stories, press
INTERVENTIONS: Czech inflation should at least hit the
central bank's 2 percent target before the bank drops its
exchange rate cap that keeps the crown on the weak side of 27
per euro, the bank's Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on
Thursday.
EUROS: The Czech Finance Ministry converted around 433
million euros to crowns through the central bank last month,
accounting for only a fifth of the growth in the bank's foreign
reserves that month and indicating the bank raised its euro
buying in the market.
CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields fell to near
record lows on Thursday, outperforming other Central European
markets, as a drop in inflation fuelled expectations of a
central bank liquidity boost.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.019 27.053 0.13 -0.08
vs Dollar 23.955 24.537 2.37 3.64
Czech Equities 884.8 884.8 0.38 -7.48
U.S. Equities 18,479.91 18,526.14 -0.25 6.05
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
CARS: The Industry Ministry proposes a subsidy to owners of
old cars who decide to let their vehicles go, a version of the
so-called "scrappage bonus" introduced couple of years ago in
countries like Germany.
Government will debate the proposal on Monday, but
Transportation Minister Dan Tok said there probably won't be a
coalition consensus on the issue.
Pravo, page 18
