DEBT: The Czech Republic's total foreign indebtedness rose
to 123.60 billion euros at the end of June from a revised 119.03
billion euros at the end of March, the central bank said on
Tuesday.
TRUMP: Czech President Milos Zeman would vote for Donald
Trump if he were casting a ballot in the U.S. election in
November, he said on Tuesday.
ARTIST: Czech police have detained Oleg Vorotnikov, a
founding member of the Russian underground art collective Voina,
wanted in Russia over a series of high-profile stunts that
authorities branded insulting and violent, two media outlets
reported.
CEE MARKETS: The forint eased and Hungarian government debt
traded near record low yields on Tuesday as the country's
central bank eased policy by capping the funds commercial banks
can place in its 3-month deposits, and cut inflation forecasts.
