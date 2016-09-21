PRAGUE, Sept 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== DEBT: The Czech Republic's total foreign indebtedness rose to 123.60 billion euros at the end of June from a revised 119.03 billion euros at the end of March, the central bank said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: TRUMP: Czech President Milos Zeman would vote for Donald Trump if he were casting a ballot in the U.S. election in November, he said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: ARTIST: Czech police have detained Oleg Vorotnikov, a founding member of the Russian underground art collective Voina, wanted in Russia over a series of high-profile stunts that authorities branded insulting and violent, two media outlets reported. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The forint eased and Hungarian government debt traded near record low yields on Tuesday as the country's central bank eased policy by capping the funds commercial banks can place in its 3-month deposits, and cut inflation forecasts. Story: Related stories: For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)