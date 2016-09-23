PRAGUE, Sept 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
CENTRAL BANK: Only four members of the Czech central bank's
seven-strong board will attend a Sept. 29 policy meeting,
reducing the chance of any shift in the bank's weak crown
policy, analysts said.
Story: Related stories:
VATTENFAL: EU regulators cleared on Thursday Swedish utility
Vattenfall's VATN.UL sale of German lignite power plants and
coal mines in a deal that will see it divest some of the most
polluting fossil fuel generation.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Some Central European assets firmed on Thursday
amid a cautious rise in risk appetite after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled a slower pace of future interest rate hikes.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.011 27.006 -0.02 -0.05
vs Dollar 24.116 24.021 -0.4 3
Czech Equities 875.87 875.87 1.28 -8.41
U.S. Equities 18,392.46 18,293.7 0.54 5.55
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST=============================
ERSTE: Erste's Ceska Sporitelna will close tens of its
branches, mostly in smaller towns, as it aims to save around 1
billion Czech crowns in the next five years, chief executive
Tomas Salomon told the paper.
Lidove Noviny, page 16
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)