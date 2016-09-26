PRAGUE, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CARS: Czech car sales are likely to rise more than 10 percent to a record 260,000 vehicles in 2016, an official from the Car Importers' Association (SDA) estimated on Friday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks led a retreat of Central European equities on Friday, after Poland's Prime Minister flagged a government reshuffle which may include the finance minister. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.014 27.003 -0.04 -0.06 vs Dollar 24.064 24.067 0.01 3.21 Czech Equities 874.05 874.05 -0.21 -8.6 U.S. Equities 18,261.45 18,392.46 -0.71 4.8 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)