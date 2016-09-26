BRIEF-Philips Lighting to buy back up to 1.05 million shares
* PHILIPS LIGHTING STARTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO 1.05 MILLION SHARES TO COVER PERFORMANCE SHARE PLANS
PRAGUE, Sept 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CARS: Czech car sales are likely to rise more than 10 percent to a record 260,000 vehicles in 2016, an official from the Car Importers' Association (SDA) estimated on Friday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Warsaw stocks led a retreat of Central European equities on Friday, after Poland's Prime Minister flagged a government reshuffle which may include the finance minister. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.014 27.003 -0.04 -0.06 vs Dollar 24.064 24.067 0.01 3.21 Czech Equities 874.05 874.05 -0.21 -8.6 U.S. Equities 18,261.45 18,392.46 -0.71 4.8 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
