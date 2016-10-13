PRAGUE, Oct 13 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CROWN CAP: The Czech central bank will likely not extend its "hard" commitment to keep its weak-crown policy in place again, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies eased on Wednesday as a surging dollar triggered a selloff in emerging markets, with plans by Romania to convert Swiss franc mortgages adding pressure on the leu EURRON=. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.017 27.012 -0.02 -0.07 vs Dollar 24.523 24.515 -0.03 1.36 Czech Equities 890.74 890.74 -0.43 -6.86 U.S. Equities 18,144.2 18,128.66 0.09 4.13 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= TAXES: Czech Republic could have a special sector tax on banks and other spheres of business where an "oligopoly" exists, and corporate tax could go up from current 19 percent, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec and lower house speaker Jan Hamacek said separately. They both are from Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats. Pravo, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)