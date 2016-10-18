PRAGUE, Oct 18 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
==========================NEWS==================================
UNIPETROL: Unipetrol says agreed fourth insurance
payment related to steam cracker accident in Litvinov in August
2015, amount of $90 million to be recognised in Q3 2016 on
accrual basis.
EPH: Czech privately-held energy group EPH has agreed to
sell a 30 percent stake in its EP Infrastructure (EPIF) unit to
an investor group led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real
Assets, EPH said on Monday.
The transaction gives EPH cash to buy back some of its stock
and consolidate most of its ownership under Chief Executive
Daniel Kretinsky, who has set a strategy of taking on
traditional assets dumped by European peers shifting to cleaner
renewable energy.
BREXIT: Britain's decision to leave the European Union will
not change privately-owned Czech energy group EPH's investment
plans in the country, its chief executive said on Monday.
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will offer up to 40
billion crowns ($1.66 billion) worth of domestic government
bonds in nine primary auctions taking place in November, the
ministry said on Monday.
BANKS: The Czech central bank has put certain restrictions
on the local subsidiary of Russian lender Sberbank's
property lending, the bank said on Monday.
LENDING: Czech banks expect tightening of lending standards
for mortgages in the fourth quarter due to a new consumer credit
act coming into effect and tougher recommendations on loan
limits from the central bank, the bank said in its lending
survey on Monday.
NWR: New World Resources says to hold
general meeting on Nov 3 at shareholder request, shareholders
will vote on whether to resolve to place NWR into voluntary
liquidation.
REAL ESTATE: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG says sold
Sestka shopping center in Prague to Wood & Company fund.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were under pressure
against the euro on Monday, with Poland's zloty touching a
one-month low, on comments suggesting U.S. policymakers may be
prepared to let inflation to run above target.
TV: Media Club, the representative for TV Prima, a
competitor to Central European Media Enterprises'
Czech channel Nova, will raise ad rates by 10-12
percent next year.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)