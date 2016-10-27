PRAGUE, Oct 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== BUDGET: The lower house of the Czech parliament passed the 2017 state budget draft in the first of three readings on Wednesday, setting the deficit target at 60 billion crowns ($2.41 billion), compared to a small surplus expected this year. Story: Related stories: CEZ: Financing for a major new coal-fired power plant in Montenegro has collapsed and alternative funding is being sought, local power utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) and the Czech project contractor said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Czech two-year government bond yield dropped further into the negative on Wednesday, trading well below safe-haven Bund yields. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.003 27.017 0.05 -0.02 vs Dollar 24.762 24.731 -0.13 0.4 Czech Equities 919.18 919.18 -1.59 -3.88 U.S. Equities 18,199.33 18,169.27 0.17 4.44 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= HEDGING: A growing number of companies hedge themselves against future strenghtening of the crown versus euro, including Pegas Nonwovens, the paper said. The central bank is expected to abandon its weak crown policy, in place since 2013, around mid-2017. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)