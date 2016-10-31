PRAGUE, Oct 31 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== MOCHOVCE: The likely cost of Slovakia's nuclear power plant at Mochovce has jumped to 5.4 billion euros ($5.9 billion), a government source said, double the original estimate. Story: Related stories: CEE FX POLL: The Czech crown could lead some Central European currencies higher in the next 12 months if the country's central bank decides to abandon its cap on the currency, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were little changed in Friday morning trade, with the Hungarian forint hovering on the strong side of the 310 mark after a steady drift to weaker levels on the central bank's easing measures. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.022 27.009 -0.05 -0.09 vs Dollar 24.655 24.725 0.28 0.83 Czech Equities 925.46 925.46 0.68 -3.23 U.S. Equities 18,161.19 18,169.68 -0.05 4.22 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, raised global deliveries by 6 percent to 840,900 vehicles in the first three quarters of the year. Pravo, page 13 OKD: Unions at OKD, the insolvent mining unit of New World Resources, called on management to step down. Pravo, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)