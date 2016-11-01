PRAGUE, Nov 1 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
POLLS: Billionaire Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis's ANO
party has jumped in voter ratings following its victory in
regional elections this month, widening its lead over the ruling
Social Democrats a year before national polls.
MONETARY SUPPLY: Czech harmonised M3 monetary aggregate grew
by 8.7 percent annual at the end of September, after a 9.5
percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed on
Monday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies moved little on
Monday in sluggish trade during a market holiday in several
markets.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.008 27.012 0.01 -0.04
vs Dollar 24.605 24.681 0.31 1.03
Czech Equities 921.78 921.78 -0.4 -3.61
U.S. Equities 18,142.42 18,161.19 -0.1 4.12
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
BREWERIES: China's CEFC financial group could consider
selling some of the Lobkowicz Group breweries to make up for
unsatisfactory sales, a source from the breweries management
told the paper.
Lobkowicz left the Prague Stock Exchange this summer.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
