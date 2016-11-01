PRAGUE, Nov 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== POLLS: Billionaire Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party has jumped in voter ratings following its victory in regional elections this month, widening its lead over the ruling Social Democrats a year before national polls. Story: Related stories: MONETARY SUPPLY: Czech harmonised M3 monetary aggregate grew by 8.7 percent annual at the end of September, after a 9.5 percent rise the previous month, central bank data showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies moved little on Monday in sluggish trade during a market holiday in several markets. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.008 27.012 0.01 -0.04 vs Dollar 24.605 24.681 0.31 1.03 Czech Equities 921.78 921.78 -0.4 -3.61 U.S. Equities 18,142.42 18,161.19 -0.1 4.12 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= BREWERIES: China's CEFC financial group could consider selling some of the Lobkowicz Group breweries to make up for unsatisfactory sales, a source from the breweries management told the paper. Lobkowicz left the Prague Stock Exchange this summer. Lidove Noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)