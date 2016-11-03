PRAGUE, Nov 3 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== KOMERCNI BANKA: Czech lender Komercni Banka said on Thursday it intended to propose paying out 61 percent of its 2016 recurring net profit in dividends, after deciding to cut shareholder payouts following a period of higher payments. Story: Related stories: FORTUNA: Betting group Fortuna said its 9-month EBITDA fell 9.9 percent while confirming its guidance for the year. Story: Related stories: PPF: Czech investment group PPF, owned by the country's richest man Petr Kellner, said net profit rose by 25 percent in the first half of the year due to growing consumer lending in Asia through its Home Credit business, it said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: POLAND: Czech private equity group Arca Capital has filed a complaint to the European Commission over Poland's subsidies for state-controlled hard coal mines, Arca said on Wednesday. Story: Related stories: OKD: Czech miner OKD said it had started the process of searching for a strategic partner and wants to address both domestic and foreign companies. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks eased early on Wednesday as a tightening presidential race in the United States forced money out of riskier assets, while purchasing manager indices in Hungary and Poland both dropped. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.007 27.053 0.17 -0.03 vs Dollar 24.272 24.537 1.08 2.37 Czech Equities 902.89 902.89 -0.65 -5.59 U.S. Equities 17,959.64 18,037.1 -0.43 3.07 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= BEER: State-owned brewery Budejovicky Budvar wants to continue to invest in increasing its capacity and may consider acquiring another brewery to do so, Agriculture Minister Marian Jurecka said. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 8 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.4000 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)