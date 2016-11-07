PRAGUE, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............
**For a schedule of corporate and economic events:
here#/2E/events-overview
==========================NEWS==================================
INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's foreign assets grew
by 2.50 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in the last 10 days of
October, suggesting it intervened in the market last month more
than at any time since it launched its weak-crown policy three
years ago.
Story: Related stories:
GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka will
reshuffle his cabinet to boost his Social Democrat party's
chances of winning national elections next year, he said on
Friday, while stepping up a war of words with his main coalition
partner.
Story: Related stories:
CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets were mixed on Friday
as central banks treaded carefully against a backdrop of
uncertainty about the economic outlook and the details of
Britain's planned exit from the European Union.
Story: Related stories:
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.019 27.053 0.13 -0.08
vs Dollar 24.411 24.537 0.51 1.81
Czech Equities 893.82 893.82 -1.74 -6.54
U.S. Equities 17,888.28 17,930.67 -0.24 2.66
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
For updates on CEE currencies
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)