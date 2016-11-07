PRAGUE, Nov 7 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's foreign assets grew by 2.50 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in the last 10 days of October, suggesting it intervened in the market last month more than at any time since it launched its weak-crown policy three years ago. Story: Related stories: GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka will reshuffle his cabinet to boost his Social Democrat party's chances of winning national elections next year, he said on Friday, while stepping up a war of words with his main coalition partner. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets were mixed on Friday as central banks treaded carefully against a backdrop of uncertainty about the economic outlook and the details of Britain's planned exit from the European Union. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.019 27.053 0.13 -0.08 vs Dollar 24.411 24.537 0.51 1.81 Czech Equities 893.82 893.82 -1.74 -6.54 U.S. Equities 17,888.28 17,930.67 -0.24 2.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)