PRAGUE, Nov 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
PRAGUE-Czech October CPI data release (0800 GMT)
PILSNER URQUELL: At least six indicative offers have been
submitted by industry players and buyout funds for a group of
beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, sources
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's interventions in
September to maintain its weak crown policy were the second
highest since the policy's launch in 2013, as investors piled
into the crown on expectations the exchange rate floor will be
dropped next year.
CEE MARKETS: The forint retreated and Hungarian bonds eased
after a surprise fall in industrial output, while investors were
positioning for a rise in global interest rates after Tuesday's
U.S. elections.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2016
vs Euro 27.02 27.053 0.12 -0.08
vs Dollar 24.112 24.537 1.73 3.01
Czech Equities 897.95 897.95 -0.12 -6.1
U.S. Equities 18,332.74 18,259.6 0.4 5.21
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
