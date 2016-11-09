PRAGUE, Nov 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE-Czech October CPI data release (0800 GMT) Related news: ==========================NEWS================================== PILSNER URQUELL: At least six indicative offers have been submitted by industry players and buyout funds for a group of beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: INTERVENTIONS: The Czech central bank's interventions in September to maintain its weak crown policy were the second highest since the policy's launch in 2013, as investors piled into the crown on expectations the exchange rate floor will be dropped next year. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The forint retreated and Hungarian bonds eased after a surprise fall in industrial output, while investors were positioning for a rise in global interest rates after Tuesday's U.S. elections. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.02 27.053 0.12 -0.08 vs Dollar 24.112 24.537 1.73 3.01 Czech Equities 897.95 897.95 -0.12 -6.1 U.S. Equities 18,332.74 18,259.6 0.4 5.21 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)