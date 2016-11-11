PRAGUE, Nov 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== Czech coal miner OKD, which is under insolvency proceedings, has filed a lawsuit against its owner New World Resources (NWR) and former NWR co-owner Zdenek Bakala demanding payment of 24.5 billion crowns ($987 million). Story: Related stories: MONETA: Moneta Money Bank on Thursday set a higher than expected dividend outlook, pledging to pay out at least all its net profit from 2016 and the coming years as earnings came in stronger than expected. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Warsaw led a rise of Central European equities and government bond yields on Thursday as investors, still unsettled by Donald Trump's shock win in the U.S. election, began to focus on his pledges for industry. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.011 26.995 -0.06 -0.05 vs Dollar 24.75 24.767 0.07 0.45 Czech Equities 901.69 901.69 0.44 -5.71 U.S. Equities 18,807.88 18,589.69 1.17 7.94 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)