PRAGUE, Nov 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== GOVERNMENT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Friday he would replace two of his ministers in a cabinet reshuffle triggered by a poor showing in regional elections last month. Story: Related stories: CROWN: The Czech crown fell more than 0.2 percent against the euro on Friday, hitting its weakest level since early July as it came under pressure along with other central European currencies. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies traded near multi-month lows and government bonds eased on Friday due to concern that U.S. interest rates could surge under the presidency of Donald Trump. Story: Related stories: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= BEER: Czech financier Pavel Tykac is a part of investment group PPF's bid for a group of beer brands, including Pilsner Urquell, being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev, the newspaper reported, citing an unnamed source. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1