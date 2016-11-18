PRAGUE, Nov 18 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEE MARKETS: Hungarian stocks reversed an early fall on Thursday as the government pledged a corporate tax cut, while weak Polish and Romanian government bond auctions indicated market sentiment remained fragile. Story: Related stories: ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= BANKS: The country's second biggest bank, CSOB of the KBC group, reported nine-month profit rose 9 percent to 12 billion crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 INVESTMENT: The government approved investment incentives worth 444 million crowns to go toward automotive firm Robert Bosch's 2.2 billion crown expansion of a production and technology centre in Ceske Budejovice. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said the project will create 620 new jobs. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)