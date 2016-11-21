PRAGUE, Nov 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== CEE MARKETS: Polish asset prices rebounded from early lows on Friday after the government said its plan to move private pension fund assets into a state fund would be less radical than a news agency report had suggested earlier. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.005 27.014 0.03 -0.03 vs Dollar 25.447 25.474 0.11 -2.36 Czech Equities 884.41 884.41 -0.59 -7.52 U.S. Equities 18,867.93 18,903.82 -0.19 8.28 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================= BANKS: The combined profit of the four biggest lenders, Ceska Sporitelna/Erste, CSOB, Komercni Banka and UniCredit, grew by 8 percent to 39.5 billion crowns ($1.55 billion) in the first nine months of the year. Pravo, page 13 SOCIAL DEMOCRATS: Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party (CSSD) Bohuslav Sobotka said that his party should turn to "radical social policy" as its attempt to target younger and more liberal voters did not bring the desired effect. www.respekt.cz (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.4770 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)