PRAGUE, Nov 29 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ==========================NEWS================================== ENERGY: The European Commission said on Monday it approved Czech state aid granted in 2006-2012 to renewable energy installations. Story: Related stories: BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry cancelled one of three planned bond auctions scheduled for Wednesday, it said in an updated issuance calendar on its website. Story: Related stories: GAS: Germany's energy regulator and Gazprom have agreed terms of a deal giving the subsidiaries of the Russian group greater access to the Opal gas pipeline, which the European Union approved a month ago. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European equities mostly eased on Monday as a drop in crude oil prices hit energy shares while worries over Italian banks ahead of the country's looming referendum hurt the financial sector. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2016 vs Euro 27.02 27.039 0.07 -0.08 vs Dollar 25.471 25.578 0.42 -2.45 Czech Equities 885.13 885.13 -0.34 -7.45 U.S. Equities 19,097.9 19,152.14 -0.28 9.6 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== M&A: China's Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) confirmed in a Hong Kong exchange filing it was in talks to buy Skoda Transportation. German newspaper Handelsblatt estimated the value of the deal at 2 billion euros. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 AHOLD WAGES: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka met with the Dutch ambassador over wages at Ahold's Czech supermarkets. Unions, which say workers make a monthly gross wage of 12,500 crowns ($490.66), have been unable to agree a pay increase. Ahold has offered an average 8.5 percent raise. Sobotka said the international firms make large revenues in the country and pay big dividends to their owners but "leave too little money for our employees here". He will meet local management together with unions on Friday. Pravo, page 15 POLLS: Support for junior ruling party ANO, led by Finance Minister Andrej Babis, fell by two points to 32.5 percent in November, according to the latest CVVM poll. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats gained three points to 22.5 percent, narrowing ANO's lead. ANO's rating had jumped in October following a strong showing in regional and Senate elections while the Social Democrats sagged. Pravo, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 25.3610 Czech crowns) ($1 = 25.4760 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)