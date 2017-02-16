PRAGUE, Feb 16 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
CEZ-SKODA: Two of the biggest Czech companies - power group
CEZ and carmaker Skoda, owned by Volkswagen
- will invest together in developing electric cars,
CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes told newspaper Hospodarske
Noviny.
CENBANK: The Czech central bank's receivables from abroad
grew by 97.4 billion crowns, or 3.61 billion euros, in the first
10 days of February, balance sheet data showed on Wednesday.
The bank's foreign assets growth has served as a rough guide
to its purchases of foreign currency on the market to keep the
crown on the weak side of 27 per euro. The data can be affected
by other transactions such as inflow of EU subsidies.
CEE MARKETS: Budapest stocks hit a record high on Wednesday
as Central European equities rose with other markets on the
prospect of a possible Federal Reserve interest rate rise next
month.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 27.001 27.019 0.07 0.02
vs Dollar 25.462 25.625 0.64 0.73
Czech Equities 972.83 972.83 0.67 5.56
U.S. Equities 20,611.86 20,504.41 0.52 4.3
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
OKD: Finance Minister Andrej Babis said the state should
only bid to buy insolvent hard coal miner OKD if no private
investors make an offer, a reaction to unions' calls for the
government to bid for the group.
Pravo, page 19
CEZ: Industry Minister Jan Mladek supports efforts for CEZ
to seek an exemption from the EU Commission to avoid a
public tender for the expansion of the Dukovany nuclear plant.
Pravo, page 19
OSCE: The Czech Republic will put forward Stefan Fule, a
former EU commissioner and diplomat, as its candidate to head
the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 4
