PRAGUE, April 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== RESERVES: The Czech central bank will consider diversifying part of its foreign currency reserves, boosted by market interventions in the past months, into longer-term and higher-yielding investments, Governor Jiri Rusnok said. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies eased on Tuesday as investors shunned risky assets due to rising geopolitical risks and after lower-than-expected inflation figures from the region. Story: Related stories: =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ OKD: OKD miner will close its shafts in Darkov and Lazy in 2018 and it will let go up to 2,000 workers, the company said in its restructuralisation plan. Pravo, page 15 RATES: Most analysts expect the Czech central bank to raise interest rates only next year, especially if the crown will appreciate as expected. Lidove Noviny, page 15 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)