PRAGUE, April 24 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt rose to 1.789 trillion crowns ($71.1 billion) at the end of March, the highest level on record, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

CROWN: The Czech central bank will leave the foreign exchange market to find a rate for the crown it considers proper, which is a process that can take weeks or months, the bank's Governor Jiri Rusnok told the Respekt weekly in an interview due to be published on Monday.

KIWI: Kiwi.com, a fast-growing Czech-based online travel agency, plans to open new branch offices in the Philippines, South Africa, Spain and China as part of an expansion push, the company said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies hovered near multi-week lows on Friday due to fears that an anti-EU candidate may win the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday.

FIGHTER JETS: Iraq could by six more L-159 subsonic fighter jets made by Aero Vodochody, Deputy Defence Minister Tomas Kuchta said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4