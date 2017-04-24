PRAGUE, April 24 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================NEWS===================================
DEBT: The Czech Republic's gross central government debt
rose to 1.789 trillion crowns ($71.1 billion) at the end of
March, the highest level on record, the Finance Ministry said on
Friday.
CROWN: The Czech central bank will leave the foreign
exchange market to find a rate for the crown it considers
proper, which is a process that can take weeks or months, the
bank's Governor Jiri Rusnok told the Respekt weekly in an
interview due to be published on Monday.
KIWI: Kiwi.com, a fast-growing Czech-based online travel
agency, plans to open new branch offices in the Philippines,
South Africa, Spain and China as part of an expansion push, the
company said on Friday.
CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies hovered near
multi-week lows on Friday due to fears that an anti-EU candidate
may win the first round of France's presidential election on
Sunday.
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
FIGHTER JETS: Iraq could by six more L-159 subsonic fighter
jets made by Aero Vodochody, Deputy Defence Minister Tomas
Kuchta said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
