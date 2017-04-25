PRAGUE, April 25 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================NEWS===================================
FORTUNA: Betting company Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv
said a court prohibited Wednesday's EGM from voting on
the proposed acquisition of Romanian companies
POLITICS: A centrist party led by billionaire Czech Finance
Minister Andrej Babis widened its lead ahead of the centre-left
Social Democrats of Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka in April, a
poll showed.
MONETA: Lender Moneta Money Bank's AGM rejected a
shareholder request to optimise the capital structure to open
the way quicker to higher shareholder payouts. The AGM also
approved the proposed dividend of CZK 9.80 a share and approved
new supervisory board members, including for central bank
governor Miroslav Singer.
CEZ: Czech utility CEZ's supervisory board
Chairman Vaclav Paces todl CTK news agency he did not, at this
point, support the sale of Pocerady coal-fired power plant to
rival group Czech Coal.
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry on Monday amended the
bonds it would offer at a scheduled auction this week, opting to
offer a 1.50 percent coupon bond due 2019 instead
of a zero coupon 2020 bond.
CEE MARKETS: Central European assets, mainly stocks and
currencies rose on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the
first round of France's elections, taking a big step towards
becoming president.
=======================PRESS DIGEST============================
MONETA M&A: The head of Moneta Money Bank denied
speculation the bank was interested in buying UniCredit's
Czech and Slovak assets.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
BEER: Brewery production rose 1.9 percent to a record 20.5
million hectoliters, which was boosted by growing exports while
per capita consumption was stable at 143 liters per person.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
