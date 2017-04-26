PRAGUE, April 26 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== CME: Central European Media Enterprises (CME) Q1 revenue rose 5 pct to $135 million. Story: Related stories: BANKS: Moody's maintains a stable outlook on the Czech banking system amid supportive operating conditions. Story: Related stories: ERSTE: Erste's Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna AGM approves dividend of CZK 11.6 billion ($471.18 million). Story: Related stories: KOMERCNI BANKA: Lender Komercni Banka AGM approves CZK 40/share dividend. Story: Related stories: EURO: The Czech Republic should not adopt the common European currency, the euro, in the current situation as the euro zone's functioning creates strong frictions, new Czech central bank board member Marek Mora said on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly gained on Tuesday and government bonds tracked Bunds lower as relief over France's presidential election turned investors towards risky assets. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.89 26.812 -0.29 0.43 vs Dollar 24.548 24.61 0.25 4.29 Czech Equities 992.98 992.98 0.05 7.74 U.S. Equities 20,996.12 20,763.89 1.12 6.24 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =======================PRESS DIGEST============================ CEZ: The chief executive of CEZ , Daniel Benes, defended the potential sale of Pocerady coal-fired power plant in an opinion piece in newspaper Lidove Noviny. In it, he said CEZ is not abandoning coal in the future but wants to focus on refurbished plants like Tusimice, Prunerov and Ledvice, which have lower emissions. He said CEZ can receive several billions of crowns for Pocerady. Lidove Noviny, page 9; previous story: (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)