PRAGUE, May 10 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================EVENTS================================= PRAGUE - Ruling coalition parties meet in the morning as they seek a way out of a political crisis. Related news: PRAGEU - Telecoms group O2 Czech Republic holds annual general meeting. Vote on shareholder payout of a total 21 crowns a share. Related news: =========================NEWS=================================== CEZ APARTMENTS: CEZ said it would sell its Prague-Pisnice apartments to a CIB Group company for 1.276 billion crowns. Story: Related stories: CEZ'S INVEN: CEZ said its unit INVEN CAPITAL has become a minority shareholder in Dresden-based Cloud&Heat Technologie. Story: Related stories: POLITICS: Under-fire Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis signalled his ANO party might stay in government if it retained control over his ministry, according to an interview in daily Pravo on Tuesday that appeared to a offer a way out of the country's political crisis. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The Czech central bank bought 19.26 billion euros from the market in March, a record monthly size of purchases of foreign currency as the bank's policy of keeping the crown weak drew to an end, data showed on Tuesday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Banks led Central European shares higher on Tuesday, helped by earnings and stock recommendations, as attention shifted to local factors following the French presidential election. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.582 27.018 1.61 1.57 vs Dollar 24.385 24.998 2.45 4.92 Czech Equities 1,010.96 1,010.96 0.5 9.69 U.S. Equities 20,975.78 21,012.28 -0.17 6.14 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ VODAFONE: The new chief executive of the Czech unit of Vodafone , Jiri Baca, said the firm will concentrate on data services in its future strategy. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets