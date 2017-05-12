PRAGUE, May 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================NEWS===================================
GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman said on Thursday he
would turn to the Constitutional Court to decide whether he must
dismiss Finance Minister Andrej Babis as requested by Prime
Minister Bohuslav Sobotka.
CEE BANKS: A falling stock of bad loans has brightened the
outlook for banks operating in emerging Europe, a report from
the Vienna Initiative said on Thursday, adding that the funding
pullback seen after 2008 was likely at an end.
SLOVAK ENERGY: Slovakia wants greater control of strategic
companies, starting with plans for an energy industry holding
company to house all shares the state owns in key energy
companies and possibly to buy new ones, Economy Minister Peter
Ziga said on Thursday.
KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko said its
first-quarter revenue dropped 8.4 percent year-on-year to 1.344
billion crowns ($54.99 million).
COURT: A Czech court adjourned a hearing on Thursday in an
extradition tug of war over Russian citizen Yevgeniy Nikulin,
whom the United States want to try for hacking social networks
including LinkedIn and whom Russia accuses of a minor cyber
theft.
MONETA: Czech lender Moneta Money Bank is
committed to paying high dividends to work off excess capital
but an extraordinary interim payout looks unlikely this year,
its chief executive said on Thursday after the bank raised its
2017 profit outlook.
CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ on Thursday
firmed up its net profit forecast for 2017, getting nearly the
full amount that had been expected from severing ties with
Hungarian group MOL .
CSOB: KBC's Czech bank CSOB said Q1 net profit rose
42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million).
SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen
said April deliveries reached 97,300, above a record
April result of 97,200 seen in 2016.
CEE MARKETS: Stocks hit a nine-year high in Bucharest and a
20-month high in Prague on Thursday as Central European equities
were buoyed by corporate earnings reports and a major IPO in
Romania.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 26.575 26.556 -0.07 1.6
vs Dollar 24.425 24.454 0.12 4.77
Czech Equities 1,012.81 1,012.81 0.28 9.9
U.S. Equities 20,919.42 20,943.11 -0.11 5.85
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
TOURISM: The number of guests staying in hotels,
bed&breakfasts or camps rose by 11 percent in the first quarter
to 3.6 million, the statistics office said.
E15, page 6
