PRAGUE, May 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== REUTERS SUMMIT - RATES: Hungary and Poland will keep monetary policy loose through to 2018, shrugging off rising inflation, while the Czech central bank may be the region's first to tighten later this year, rate setters told the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit. ** For other news from Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click here POLITICS: Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Ivan Pilny as finance minister on Wednesday, ending a political spat that nearly brought down the government just months before an election. DUKOVANY: CEZ said Dukovany nuclear plant unit 1 would end a shutdown Wednesday evening and start delivering power. TELECOMS: The Czech lower house of parliament approved a telecoms bill on Wednesday that opens the way for higher fines for operators and boosts customer rights, getting through a major piece of legislation before an October election. CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bonds strengthened on Wednesday after the central bank said that it would offer interest rate swaps which could make bond buying more attractive to commercial banks. =========================PRESS DIGEST======================= POLITICS: The two main government parties both lost support in a May opinion poll from Median, according to Seznam Zpravy news website. The poll was taken during the government crisis this month and showed Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's Social Democrats lost support more than ex-Finance Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party, helping widen ANO's lead before October elections.