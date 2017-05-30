PRAGUE, May 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== SHERPAS: A local mountain guide carrying 100 kilograms on his back was first up a Slovak mountain in a race celebrating the last remaining "sherpas" in Europe, who supply mountain huts with whatever they can carry on their backs. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Bucharest stocks touched a new nine-year high on Monday, buoyed by healthy first-quarter company earnings, despite concerns that wage hikes and tax cuts will exacerbate Romania's budget deficit. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.513 26.43 -0.31 1.83 vs Dollar 23.839 23.612 -0.96 7.05 Czech Equities 1,012.9 1,012.9 -0.33 9.91 U.S. Equities 21,080.28 21,082.95 -0.01 6.67 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================= WAGES: Employers want the state to set the minimum wage at 40 percent of the average wage as of January 2019, as they don't want it to raise higher than that. Pravo, page 5 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)