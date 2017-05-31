PRAGUE, May 31 Here are news stories, press
HACKER: A Czech court ruled on Tuesday a Russian citizen can
be extradited to either the United States, where he is accused
of hacking social networks including LinkedIn, or to Russia
where he faces a lesser charge of cyber theft.
PRESIDENT: Czech President Milos Zeman's approval rating
plummeted in May, a survey showed on Tuesday, as his role in a
messy government row took its political toll ahead of upcoming
parliamentary and presidential elections.
CENBANK: There is no urgent reason for the Czech central
bank to hurry to raise interest rates, Governor Jiri Rusnok was
quoted as saying on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS: Warsaw led a retreat in central European shares
as investors, underwhelmed by dividend payments and takeover
offers announced by some companies on Tuesday, booked profits
from the multi-year highs of recent weeks.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 26.462 26.458 -0.02 2.02
vs Dollar 23.664 23.682 0.08 7.74
Czech Equities 1,006.15 1,006.15 -0.67 9.17
U.S. Equities 21,029.47 21,080.28 -0.24 6.41
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
SMOKING: A smoking ban came into effect in Czech pubs, bars
and restaurants.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
