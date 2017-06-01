PRAGUE, June 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== SMOKING: Pubs in the Czech capital Prague filled up on Tuesday night and some held special events as smokers lit up for the last time before a ban on smoking in bars and restaurants took effect. Story: Related stories: BONDS: The share of non-residents' holdings in Czech domestic government bonds edged down to 45.44 percent in April, from 47.26 percent in March, after the central bank set the crown free from a currency cap that had been in place since 2013. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Poland's 10-year government bond price hit a 7-month high and the zloty steadied, after May figures from Central Europe's biggest economy showed lower than expected inflation in the second month in a row. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.337 26.432 0.36 2.48 vs Dollar 23.425 23.534 0.46 8.67 Czech Equities 1,002.38 1,002.38 -0.37 8.76 U.S. Equities 21,008.65 21,029.47 -0.1 6.31 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT =========================PRESS DIGEST======================= O2: Roaming services for O2 Czech Republic were down for around 30 hours from Tuesday afternoon, which was attributed to network problems with infrastructure operator Cetin. Lidove Noviny, page 1 TOBACCO TAX: Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said the government will continue with gradually raising the excise tax on tobacco. Companies, though, would like the country to take a break now that the Czech central bank has ended a weak crown policy, allowing the currency to firm. Pravo, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)