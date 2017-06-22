PRAGUE, June 22 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
=========================NEWS===================================
VW-SLOVAKIA: Volkswagen AG's Slovak unit and
unions paused seven-hour negotiations on a wage deal on
Wednesday night as a strike continued into its third day, union
chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said.
CEZ: Electric utility CEZ's shareholders meeting
approved a dividend of 33 crowns per share.
KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko AGM approved CZK
13.50/share dividend as proposed
CENBANK: A strengthening Czech crown may lead to a slower
rise of interest rates, possibly pushing a move beyond the third
quarter projected in the central bank's latest economic outlook,
Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
EPH: Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica ,
has agreed to sell its two biggest gas-fired power plants to a
subsidiary of Czech energy company EPH for 318 million pounds
($401 million), the company said on Wednesday.
CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu firmed up to 0.2 percent on
Wednesday, edging away from 4-1/2-year lows, as Prime Minister
Sorin Grindeanu's dismissal in a parliamentary no-confidence
vote raised prospects of a stable governing majority.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 26.282 26.254 -0.11 2.68
vs Dollar 23.514 23.535 0.09 8.32
Czech Equities 994.97 994.97 -0.32 7.96
U.S. Equities 21,410.03 21,467.14 -0.27 8.34
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
STATE FINANCES: State coffers will receive 12.4 billion
crowns in dividends from its 70 percent stake in utility CEZ
, 2.5 billion crowns less than last year. Shareholders
approved a 33 crown a share dividend, down from 40 crowns paid
in previous years.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
