FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 4
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Qatari minister cites 'aggression' as Gulf states consider sanctions
world
Qatari minister cites 'aggression' as Gulf states consider sanctions
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
Wimbledon
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 4, 2017 / 6:09 AM / in a day

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 4

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 4.62 billion
crown ($201.15 million) surplus at the end of June, showing a
sharp year-on-year drop but also swinging back from its first
deficit since 2015 in the previous month, Finance Ministry data
showed on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment improved less
than expected in June after growth in output and new orders
slowed, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on
Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown firmed on Monday to its strongest
against the euro since the central bank abandoned its weak-crown
policy in early April.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The leu resumed last week's fall on Monday as
Romania's central bank highlighted risks from the government's
budget plans and a surge in domestic wages without signalling
monetary tightening.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.114     27.018    3.35       3.31
 vs Dollar                23.007     24.998    7.96      10.3
 Czech Equities          981.27     981.27     0.09       6.47
 U.S. Equities        21,479.27  21,349.63     0.61       8.69
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
            
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    ONLINE RETAIL: Internet group Mall.cz, which runs the online
food retailer Kolonial.cz, is close to buying a 75 percent in
larger rival Kosik.cz for 150-200 million crowns. The tie-up
would create a group to compete with leading food retail
websites Rohlik.cz and Tesco's online store.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
            
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.