PRAGUE Jan 20 A Czech man set himself on fire
in Prague's Wenceslas Square on Sunday, just days after the
anniversary of student Jan Palach's immolation in 1969 to
protest at the occupation of Czechoslovakia, police said.
A spokeswoman said the 36-year-old lit his jacket in front
of the National Museum - an area usually teeming with tourists
and locals alike - near where Palach doused himself with
flammable liquid on Jan. 16, 1969, following the occupation of
communist Czechoslovakia by Russian-led forces.
Palach died three days later from burns but his protest
against the 1968 occupation, which had put an end to liberal
reforms, set off a wave of self-immolations in the following
months.
"In all likelihood the man did not want to commit suicide,"
spokeswoman Eva Kropacova said. "He said it was only a
remembrance to Jan Palach."
She said the man suffered only burning on his fingers after
police were able to reach the man quickly to put out the flames
in the snow.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)