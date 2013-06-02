(Adds Austrian flooding)
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, June 2 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
declared a state of emergency for most of the nation on Sunday
as swollen rivers caused by days of heavy rain threatened
Prague's historic centre and forced evacuations from low-lying
areas.
Prague authorities limited public transport and planned to
close underground stations in the centre of the city as water
from the Vltava River overflowed into picturesque areas popular
with tourists. The main train line connecting the capital and
the east of the country was also shut.
Necas pledged 300 million Czech crowns ($15 million) for
relief efforts and said another 2,000 troops were ready to
support the 300 soldiers already helping to erect temporary
barriers and pile sandbags in Prague and other areas.
"The government approved the declaration of a state of
emergency which will enable a more effective rescue effort,"
said Necas after an emergency cabinet meeting, adding that there
was another 1.3 billion crowns available to help fund the
clean-up operation.
In neighbouring Austria, torrential rain caused widespread
flooding and landslides, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate
their homes.
The historic area of Prague is a UNESCO heritage site
boasting hundreds of well-preserved buildings, churches and
monuments dating back centuries, including the Charles Bridge
straddling the Vltava which was closed due to high water.
The floods have killed at least two people and several
people are missing across the Czech Republic. A Prague hospital
and parts of the zoo were also evacuated.
Rising rivers have forced the closures of highways and
railway lines throughout western and southern Bohemia. Utility
companies reported outages throughout the region after floods
damaged a number of substations.
"The water is about 50 metres from my house but it's only 1
or 2 metres from other houses," said Rory Pattison, an
expatriate worker living in a village just outside Prague.
"We haven't had an evacuation notice yet but everyone is
making preparations just in case."
The situation brought back memories of floods in 2002 that
killed 17 people, forced tens of thousands from their homes and
caused several billion dollars of damage across the country.
Water levels have not reached that point yet but weather
forecasters predict the rain will continue for at least another
few days, raising the prospect that rivers have not yet peaked.
Following the disaster in 2002, the Czech government spent
$150 million on installing an anti-flood system to protect
Prague, a city which generates much-needed tourism revenue for
state coffers.
($1 = 19.8557 Czech crowns)
