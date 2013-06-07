PRAGUE, June 7 The Czech finance ministry will
exempt entrepreneurs and companies hit by this week's floods
from paying some income tax, it said on Friday.
The largest floods in over a decade swept through the
central European country after days of heavy rain, killing 10
people. Austria, Germany, Slovakia and Poland have also been
hit.
The ministry said it would pardon 2013 taxes on personal or
corporate income for the self-employed and companies up to the
amount of flood damage they suffered.
Several chemical plants and power stations have been damaged
or had to shut down due to the floods, and a large number of
small businesses were hit. The ministry gave no estimate of how
much the pardoned taxes would be worth.
The government has already pledged to free up over 200
million euros ($263.89 million) for flood damage repairs.
Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Friday total damage could
reach a double-digit figure in billions of crowns.
The country's insurance industry association said on
Thursday that insured damage was estimated at 7.5 billion crowns
($384.48 million).
Water levels have been receding on all rivers but many of
the 19,000 people who had to be evacuated have not been able to
return to their homes to survey the damage.
Authorities have been leaving flood barriers in place as a
precaution because of forecasts of more rain in the coming days.
($1 = 19.5070 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.7579 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)