MLADA BOLESlAV, Czech Republic, March 22 (Reuters) -
* Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto, the Czech
Republic's biggest company and exporter, expects the crown
to remain stable after the central bank lets the
currency float freely, a board member said on Wednesday.
* "It is not so good if it fluctuates up and down like crazy
...But nobody anticipates that. There is no reason to see
something like that," Klaus-Dieter Schurmann, Skoda's board
member for commercial affairs, told reporters.
* "The Czech crown, I assume, will be still very, very
stable in comparison to other currencies that are more
volatile."
* With inflation back on target, the Czech National Bank has
indicated it might do away with a policy introduced in 2013 of
keeping the crown weaker than 27 to the euro.
* The cap is expected to end in April or May.
* Skoda is ready for some "normal" fluctuations in the
crown, Schurmann said, without elaborating.
* The crown could firm by more than 4 percent against the
euro in the next 12 months with the cap removed, a Reuters poll
showed this month.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Jason Neely)