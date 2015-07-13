UPDATE 1-France's Le Pen lifts parts of rival's speech, aides brush off plagiarism accusations
* Le Pen, lagging in the polls, seeks to broaden appeal (Adds quotes, details)
PRAGUE, July 13 Taiwanese electronics supplier Foxconn plans to invest "billions" of crowns in the Czech Republic, the country's industry ministry said on Monday.
Foxconn's investment should include a research and design centre, its only such facility in Europe, the ministry said. It did not specify the exact investment amount.
The Czech government and Foxconn will sign a memorandum on cooperation on July 21 at a meeting of Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka and Foxconn founder Terry Gou.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Le Pen, lagging in the polls, seeks to broaden appeal (Adds quotes, details)
DUBAI, May 2 Kuwait's Zain Group and Saudi Telecom Co (STC) have both applied to become the third mobile operator in Oman as the country's regulator looks to award its first licence since 2004.