* String of poor data point to deeper recession

* Selling crowns would raise inflation, help exports

* Threat of higher prices may spur consumers to spend more

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, Jan 18 The Czech central bank looks increasingly likely to make good on its threat to intervene in the currency market for the first time in a decade and weaken the crown by next quarter to shore up a deteriorating economy.

The bank predicts it will undershoot its 2 percent inflation target and fears a deflationary trap in which a further fall in prices of houses or cars would prompt traditionally thrifty Czechs to slash spending more, leading to bigger price falls.

Having already cut its main repo rate to a record low of 0.05 percent, the Czech bank has a tougher job easing policy than its central European neighbours.

As legal limits prevent it from cutting interest rates below zero like Denmark has done, it has it said it will use the currency as its next tool to loosen policy.

The crown has plumbed six-month lows recently on expectations the bank will weaken the currency to support demand and exports and revive an economy that has been mired in recession for more than a year.

It may need to buy billions of euros to achieve its aims.

Data on inflation, producer prices, industrial output, retail sales and unemployment all came in weaker than expected this month. The purchasing managers index, a gauge of future manufacturing activity, showed a surprisingly negative reading of 46 points, signalling contraction ahead.

"It looks like the probability of actual FX intervention is rising with the latest run of data. Some of the latest comments from (central bank board) members suggest they are laying the ground for intervention," said William Jackson, emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying on Monday that the bank had unlimited power to weaken the currency.

Government austerity policies have exacerbated weak household demand while weak demand in the euro zone has hurt Czech exports.

"The development (in the Czech economy) is visibly worse than the central bank expected," said David Marek, chief economist at Patria Finance.

MAKE PEOPLE SPEND

In November the central bank predicted inflation, now at 2.4 percent, would undershoot its 2 percent target a year from now by about half a point. Since then, the deteriorating economic picture has put more downside pressure on prices.

A weaker crown should have a quick impact on boosting import prices, an important element in the open economy where combined export and imports are bigger than the country's total annual output.

The central bank would be hoping a weaker currency would spur people to spend by removing expectations of price falls. It would also raise exporters' competitiveness and thus protect jobs.

"It would create conditions for the circle of expectations of further price declines to be broken," Singer said in an interview with Tyden magazine this week.

The threat of intervention is already having an impact and the crown has lost 2 percent this month.

It traded at 25.6 to the euro on Friday, versus 25.1 assumed by the bank's forecast for the first quarter.

Market watchers expect the central bank to intervene in the first or second quarter, especially if the crown firms above the 25.5 level. The bank's board will discuss policy and its new quarterly outlook again on Feb. 6.

HOW MUCH AND TO WHAT LEVEL?

Until October, the central bank had actually been selling euros regularly in small amounts, to prevent its reserves from growing due to the accumulation of interest on its foreign holdings. It had sold 6.4 billion euros since 2004 but stopped as it started discussing currency interventions.

There are several arguments against it stepping into the market, including putting the bank's credibility at risk if interventions do not work.

In a Reuters poll last month, big domestic banks bucked the consensus view that the central bank would intervene and at least some are sticking to that view.

"Recent data has of course raised the probability of crown sales ... but we see the current levels as sufficient to offset this and, importantly, expect the economy to bottom out in the first quarter," Martin Lobotka, an analyst at Ceska Sporitelna, said.

Singer said on Wednesday that the central bank would not set a target exchange rate publicly if it starts intervening, unlike the Swiss National Bank, which set a cap on the Swiss franc in September 2011 at 1.20 per euro.

The Czechs last intervened against the crown in 2002, after the currency strengthened sharply, buying 2.3 billion euros over nine months.

Marek said intervention this time round would probably involve selling crowns worth hundreds of millions of euros at a time, but several billion worth may be needed to achieve the desired overall effect.

Analysts say that there is about a 4-5 to 1 ratio between a change in the exchange rate to a change in inflation, meaning that a 1 percent weakening of the crown would raise the inflation rate by 0.2-0.25 of a percentage point.

"If the CNB (central bank) wants to achieve a roughly similar impact as it would by lowering its key interest rate to between -0.25 and -0.5 percent, it would need to weaken ... the exchange rate to approximately 26.50 per euro," Marek said.

Peter Attard Montalto, an analyst at Nomura, predicts intervention in the second quarter and sees the central bank's preferred range for the crown at 26.0-26.5 to the euro. (Editing by Susan Fenton)