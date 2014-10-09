PRAGUE Oct 9 The Czech Finance Ministry wants
to allow foreign-owned online betting companies to operate in
the central European country under a new gambling law that seeks
to tighten regulation overall and lift tax revenue.
Czechs gambled 135.5 billion crowns ($6.3 billion) in 2012,
according to a government commission's estimates. The market is
dominated by five domestic bookmakers, including Prague-listed
Fortuna Entertainment Group, which run betting shops
and online operations, a big growth area in recent years.
Foreign online betting groups like Bwin.Party
cannot operate in the market under current legislation unless
they also have betting shops, which they object to because of
the costs involved.
Gamblers can face steep fines for using foreign sites and
foreign operators are not allowed to advertise in the country,
which has a population of 10.5 million.
Betting companies have complained about inconsistencies in
regulation and tax rates across different European Union
members. Operators have scaled back their businesses to focus on
countries where the rules are more clearly defined.
The Czech proposal would legalise foreign online betting
groups that register their operations, also allowing them to be
regulated and taxed. The ministry plans to set new tax rates and
expects to finalise them by the end of the year.
"Users currently bet abroad, which several foreign companies
make easier by introducing sites in Czech. According to our
estimates, the state misses out on more than 1 billion crowns a
year in this segment," Deputy Finance Minister Ondrej Zavodsky
said.
The ministry's proposal, which must still go through
government consultations would go into effect in 2016. It will
also tighten regulation of gambling by clamping down on betting
machines in restaurants and petrol stations and preventing
people receiving welfare from placing bets.
There are more than 58,000 registered betting machines in
the country, according to ministry data. The ministry expects
that to fall by about half with the changes.
Newspaper Lidove Noviny reported on Thursday a study from
the Prague Psychiatric Center that showed Czech society pays as
much as 16 billion crowns a year in battling the negative
effects of gambling.
(1 US dollar = 21.5250 Czech crown)
(Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Elaine Hardcastle/Keith
Weir)