PRAGUE Dec 19 The Czech finance ministry wants to sharply raise taxes on betting companies from 2016 to almost double the amount it collects from the industry, officials said on Friday.

Companies currently pay the standard 19 percent corporate tax rate plus an additional sector tax of 20 percent of winnings. The finance ministry is proposing to raise the gambling tax element to up to 40 percent.

Fixed-odds betting and the lottery will be taxed at a 30 percent sector rate while the higher level will apply to gaming machines.

The bookmaking market is dominated by five domestic firms, including Prague-listed Fortuna Entertainment Group. Analysts at Komercni Banka estimated this week the change could cut Fortuna's earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation (EBITDA) by 15-20 percent in 2016.

The finance ministry, run by billionaire Minister Andrej Babis, is aiming to allow foreign-owned online betting companies to operate in the country under a new gambling law that seeks to tighten regulation overall and lift tax revenue.

Babis said on Friday the tax changes would boost tax revenue from the sector by 6 billion crowns ($267 million).

Last year, the ministry took in 8 billion crowns, according to a story this week in daily Hospodarske Noviny, which first reported the changes.

Slot machines are a common feature in Czech pubs and Czechs gambled 135 billion crowns in 2012, according to a government commission's estimates.

The finance ministry proposal still must win approval from the centre-left cabinet. ($1 = 22.4560 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Keith Weir)