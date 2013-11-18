PRAGUE Nov 18 The Power Exchange Central Europe
will launch Czech gas futures trading on December 9 as the
Prague-based bourse seeks to take advantage of growing liquidity
in the region, the exchange said on Monday.
The exchange will offer futures contracts with physical
delivery in partnership with the Vienna-based Central European
Gas Hub to tap into growing interest in gas trading in the
region.
"The liberalized Czech gas market offers great opportunities
for gas traders," the Prague exchange and Austrian gas hub said
in a statement.
The futures market will offer physically settled natural gas
futures with delivery to the Czech virtual trading point. It
will also list monthly, quarterly, seasonal and yearly
contracts.
European Commodity Clearing, a subsidiary of Leipzig-based
European Energy Exchange, will provide clearing
services.
The Central European Gas Hub provides the trading platform
for Austria's natural gas hub at Baumgarten, which is the first
entry point for imports to Western Europe from Russia.
Its shareholders include Austrian energy company OMV
and the Vienna stock exchange, which is also the
majority shareholder in the Prague-based Power Exchange Central
Europe.
Officials from Prague and Vienna have said it made sense to
combine efforts because the Czech gas market alone was not big
enough for trading on a single exchange.
The Power Exchange Central Europe also offers both financial
and physical power futures as it pushes for a foothold as the
centre of a regional energy trading hub.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Angus MacSwan)