PRAGUE Dec 9 Prague's Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) launched gas futures trading on Monday as part of its push to be at the centre of a regional energy trading hub and take advantage of growing interest in energy trading there.

PXE's partner in the physical delivery futures is Vienna-based Central European Gas Hub, the trading platform provider for Austria's natural gas hub at Baumgarten, the first entry point for imports to Western Europe from Russia.

The new products include monthly, quarterly, seasonal and yearly futures with delivery starting in February 2013. Weekly products will be introduced in 2014, the exchange said.

European Commodity Clearing, part of Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange, will provide clearing. Its shareholders include Austrian energy company OMV and the Vienna bourse, which owns most of PXE. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Louise Ireland)