PRAGUE Dec 9 Prague's Power Exchange Central
Europe (PXE) launched gas futures trading on Monday as part of
its push to be at the centre of a regional energy trading hub
and take advantage of growing interest in energy trading there.
PXE's partner in the physical delivery futures is
Vienna-based Central European Gas Hub, the trading platform
provider for Austria's natural gas hub at Baumgarten, the first
entry point for imports to Western Europe from Russia.
The new products include monthly, quarterly, seasonal and
yearly futures with delivery starting in February 2013. Weekly
products will be introduced in 2014, the exchange said.
European Commodity Clearing, part of Leipzig-based European
Energy Exchange, will provide clearing. Its
shareholders include Austrian energy company OMV and
the Vienna bourse, which owns most of PXE.
