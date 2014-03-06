PRAGUE, March 6 The Czech economy rose by 1.9
percent in the fourth quarter compared with the preceding three
months, more than previously estimated thanks to a one-off jump
in tobacco tax collection and higher investment.
The growth figure improved on a flash estimate released last
month showing a 1.6 percent quarterly expansion to end 2013. On
an annual basis, gross domestic product grew by 1.3 percent in
the quarter, above a previous estimate of a 0.8 percent rise.
The Czech economy, which relies heavily on exports, is
gaining traction after a record-long six-quarter recession that
ended in the second quarter last year. To help recovery and
fight deflation risks, the central bank launched interventions
to weaken the crown currency in November.
Analysts said the economy was on the path of growth even
without the one-off boost it received from taxes or the central
bank's interventions, which have knocked the crown currency down
by around 7 percent versus the euro.
The weaker crown, which should lift import prices and boost
inflation that has slowed to near zero, prompted many consumers
to rush to the shops ahead of expected price rises.
"GDP likely would have grown even without the one-off
factors like currency intervention and the raising of excise
taxes, but these one-off factors make this indicator, to a
certain degree, artificial," Raiffeisenbank chief analyst Michal
Brozka said.
"In the first quarter, we will likely see a drop of GDP. I
would still take GDP data with a lot of reservation but I would
see it positively that the Czech economy is continuing to grow."
The statistics office said the GDP data, as in the past, had
been substantially influenced by uneven excise tax collection on
tobacco products, caused by stockpiling at the end of the year
ahead of tax rises.
It said that its gross value-added indicator, which does not
include income from taxes, showed a 0.6 percent rise in
October-December, on both a quarterly and annual basis.
Gross capital formation rose 4.8 percent quarter-on-quarter
in the final three months of 2013, while exports were up 1.1
percent and imports increased 0.3 percent.
Consumption rose 0.2 percent on a quarterly basis, with
household demand 0.5 percent higher.
The economy shrank by 0.9 percent in the whole of 2013
compared with a year before, less than the flash estimate of a
1.1 percent contraction, the statistics office said.
