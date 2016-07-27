PRAGUE, July 27 The Czech government approved a
deal with GE Aviation on Wednesday for an investment in a new
turboprop engine plant that will cost an estimated 350 million
euros ($384.76 million).
"The Czech government today approved cooperation with GE
Aviation," Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Twitter.
"Aviation engines will be developed, examined and produced in
the Czech Republic."
GE Aviation announced plans in January to build a new
turboprop development, test and engine production headquarters
in the Czech Republic, creating more than 500 new jobs, but some
details remained to be worked out with the Czech government.
The Czech Republic was one of several European locations
that GE had been considering for the new plant, which will
manufacture GE's advanced turboprop engine powering Textron
Aviation Inc.'s new single-engine turboprop aircraft.
GE Aviation, the aircraft engine unit of U.S. conglomerate
General Electric, will be eligible for investment
subsidies.
GE Aviation announced last November it had teamed up with
Textron to produce an all-new turboprop aircraft and engine for
the general aviation market, part of an effort GE expects will
generate more than $1 billion in annual engine sales by 2020.
GE Aviation said its so-called advanced turboprop engine
takes aim at a widely used engine by United Technologies
unit Pratt & Whitney known as the PT6, which has dominated the
market for 50 years, producing 51,000 units.
GE said then it planned to invest up to $1 billion in the
project, including $400 million for the new European factory.
A GE spokeswoman had no immediate comment on Wednesday.
Production should start up by 2022 with output seen at 400
engines a year before growing to 600 annually in 2026, CTK news
agency reported. At least 500 jobs will be created in the next
10 years.
