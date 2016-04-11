PRAGUE, April 11 Czech GE Money Bank will keep a dividend policy of paying 70 percent or more on profits in the coming years after an initial public offering announced on Monday, Chief Executive Tomas Spurny said.

Spurny told Reuters in a telephone interview the bank saw some headwinds from low interest rates but was confident it would beat the lending market expected to grow by mid-single digits in the near future.

"We plan to follow a dividend policy with payout of 70 pct or above in the medium term," Spurny said.

He said the bank was more than sufficiently capitalised for growrh. It reported core tier 1 capital ratio of 17.7 percent and return on tangible equity at 16.5 percent the end of 2015. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)