By Robert Muller

PRAGUE, April 11 Czech bank GE Money announced plans on Monday to float most its shares in what could be one of Prague's biggest public offerings, with analysts putting the bank's overall value at 40 billion crowns ($1.7 billion) or more.

GE Money Bank, the sixth biggest lender in the Czech Republic by assets, said in a statement that it plans to offer the majority of shares to institutional investors, as its U.S. parent General Electric sells off its financial services businesses.

GE said it would retain a significant minority stake in the Czech operations for at least six months after the float, and upon that its participation will be gradually reduced. No new shares will be issued as part of the offering.

CEO Tomas Spurny told Reuters the bank intended to maintain its dividend payout ratio of 70 percent or above in the medium term.

"We are confident the bank has and will continue to have an excellent dividend payout capacity," he said. He said the bank aimed to beat banking sector lending growth of mid-single digits.

GE Money raised its net profit by 4.6 percent to 4.5 billion Czech crowns ($190 million) in 2015, for a return on tangible equity of 16.5 percent.

Analysts estimate the valuation of the whole bank could reach 40 billion-60 billion crowns ($1.7-$2.5 billion, 1.5 billion-2.2 billion euros) based on price to book and peer valuations.

GE Money Bank said its tangible equity was 27.3 billion Czech crowns ($1.21 billion) as of the end of 2015, before a dividend of 4.5 billion crowns to be paid prior to the float. Its core equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 17.7 percent.

Czech banks have strong liquidity and the sector showed Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.95 percent at the end of 2015.

The listing could hurt GE Money peers already traded at the Prague Stock Exchange, mainly Societe Generale's Komercni Banka and to a lesser extent on Erste Group Bank, analysts said

"In the initial phase, it can exert some pressure on Komercni Banka and Erste, because there will be some rebalancing of positions, the risk is potentially there," J&T Bank analyst Milan Lavicka said.

PSE has struggled to attract new listings as Czech banks are willing to lend companies at negative rates.

The bank said Citigroup, Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan have been appointed as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners to the offer, while WOOD & Co was acting as joint-lead manager and listing agent.

The bank has more than 1 million retail customers using a network of 229 branches, the fourth largest in the EU member country of 10.6 million. ($1 = 23.7110 Czech crowns) (1 euro = 27.0033 Czech crowns) (Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)