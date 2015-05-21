PRAGUE May 21 The Czech opposition said on
Thursday it would try to topple the centre-left cabinet after
the ruling parties voted against ending state support for the
rapeseed business, where Finance Minister Andrej Babis has a
financial interest.
The opposition's no-confidence motion is likely to fail,
since the government controls 111 seats in the 200-seat lower
house of parliament. But it could focus attention on what the
opposition sees as a conflict of interest on the part of Babis.
"We have the 50 signatures necessary to trigger the
no-confidence vote ... we assume an extraordinary session will
take place in the coming days," Petr Fiala, chairman of the
right-wing opposition party Civic Democratic Party, said on
Thursday.
Babis is the founder and chairman of the centrist ANO
movement, part of the three-party government. He also owns the
Agrofert group of chemicals and farming companies, which had
revenue of 239 billion crowns ($9.8 billion) in 2014. One
Agrofert company is the leading producer of biofuel made from
rapeseed.
On Wednesday, the parliament dismissed an amendment meant to
abolish the subsidies after June 30, when the current biofuel
support model expires.
A separate law is in the works that will extend the tax
breaks into 2020, costing the budget an estimated 9 billion
crowns ($366.87 million). Biofuels are part of the country's
efforts to raise its proportion of renewable energy.
Babis has said he had a conflict of interest in the matter
but was not abusing his position. He said on Thursday he did not
benefit from the tax breaks.
"It is an excise tax discount, which brings profit to all
who go to petrol stations for fuel," he said.
Babis himself abstained in the crucial vote. He had said
lawmakers for ANO would support ending the tax break but they
eventually did not.
The opposition sharply criticised that.
"What we witnessed yesterday was really outrageous," Fiala
said.
Prime Minister and Social Democrat Chairman Bohuslav Sobotka
said that the opposition lacked the votes to win. "It will be
just a meaningless gesture," he said in a statement.
Sobotka has backed support for the rapeseed business, saying
it benefited farmers.
($1 = 24.4930 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Larry King)