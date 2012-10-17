* No deal yet as confidence, tax votes near
* Necas offers concessions, dissenters firm
* PM, commentators suspect real aim is to weaken or oust
Necas
By Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Oct 17 Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas
said on Wednesday he was not sure he would be able to put down a
rebellion by several backbenchers that is threatening to bring
down the centre-right cabinet as early as next week.
The central European government lacks a safe parliamentary
majority and without a deal with a group of deputies in his
Civic Democrats (ODS), Necas will lose a confidence vote tied to
tax laws due to be debated in parliament from next Tuesday.
The government has proposed to hike the country's two sales
tax rates by 1 percentage point each and to raise taxes for top
earners to squeeze the budget gap to 2.9 percent of gross
domestic product next year from 3.2 percent this year.
Necas said there could be no deal if the dissenters aimed to
oust him, which some observers see as the real motive, rather
than their stated aim of avoiding tax hikes at a time the
economy suffers from a recession.
"If the heart of the matter is factual content of policy,
then certainly it is moving towards some kind of an agreement,"
Necas told reporters. "If something else is at the core of this,
for example replacement of the ODS chairman or the prime
minister, then clearly there can be no agreement."
The tax plan was criticised by ODS founder, President Vaclav
Klaus, in what became a rallying cry for a group of seven
deputies to challenge Necas, although they had backed the tax
hikes in several previous votes.
Klaus also undermined Necas ahead of a party congress on Nov
2-4 by vetoing a bill needed to start pension reforms next year.
Necas needs every single vote to win, given that his
coalition's strength has shrunk through defections and a split
within a junior coalition party to 100 seats in the 200-seat
lower house from 118 it won in the 2010 election.
The rebels have been gaining strength, with some regional
ODS officials joining the criticism of tax hikes after the party
widely lost regional polls last weekend, following years of
austerity and exposure of past graft dealings.
Necas offered a concession this week, which would raise only
one of the tax rates. But the rebels said that was not enough.
"The message given by the election, as well as the message
from all the key economists...give us a recommendation not to
change any of the rates," said Marek Snajdr, one of the
dissenters.
Under Czech law, an early election would be held if
three-fifths of the lower house agreed to dissolve the chamber.
Otherwise, a cabinet resignation would give power to Klaus to
oversee talks on setting up a new administration.
The centre-left opposition Social Democrats, who hold a
double-digit lead in opinion polls, want snap elections. Necas
has also argued for this option if he falls, hoping fear of
almost certain loss would bring the dissenters into line.